The Good Fight celebrates one year anniversary

A local, growing non-profit started with a mission to create a positive environment for kids in the community.

Nate Coleman, Executive Director of The Good Fight Community Center said it's very exciting to be celebrating their one year anniversary while planning for the future.

"Looking back I thought it was the wrong age, I'm fifty now it's like why would you start something like this, but I think I had to travel the path to get to this point and all the lessons in life that I've had to learn have helped me to establish this organization," said Coleman.

The club first opened in August 2016 within the King on 5th building before moving to a larger space at 508 Jay Street in June 2017.

While The Good Fight Community Center is a non-profit in the area providing an outlet for students to expand their educational opportunities while realizing their true potential and letting off some steam through boxing and other exercise. At the heart of it all, it's a home away from home and a family at that.

And it all started with Coleman's past and his struggle as a high school student in Chicago, "I was skipping classes and skating through, I had learned to work the system."

That was until Larry Shapiro came along.

"He was the teacher who tapped me on the shoulder and basically said, that's not the way life works. You have to work, you have skills, you have talents, you have things that you have to do."

For years, Coleman and Shapiro lost touch, before reconnecting on Facebook.

"When we did and he shared this with me and told me how much I influenced him and served as almost a father figure when he was in high school, you can imagine for a teacher how humbling that is," said Shapiro who flew in just to celebrate the anniversary and see the impact Coleman's making.

