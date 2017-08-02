Will Foxconn build a second facility in Dane County?

MADISON (WKOW) – Foxconn, the electronics giant that is considering a manufacturing plant in the Racine-Kenosha county area, may still have eyes on a second, smaller facility in Dane County.

27 News was able to confirm a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel report that the Taiwan-based company had interest in Dane County. A source with knowledge of Foxconn's interests told 27 News there has been talk of a specific project but that it's very preliminary, and that any project in Dane County would be on the same timeline as the proposed, confirmed building project in southeast Wisconsin.

In addition, a spokesperson for the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce told 27 News that Foxconn has an interest in the greater Madison area.

When asked about the possibility Wednesday, Walker called it speculation at this point. He didn’t deny it either, according to Capital Bureau Chief Greg Neumann. “We’re a ways off,” Walker said.

The Wisconsin Legislature currently is in a special session to begin considering a $3 billion package of incentives to lure the tech giant to Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled Legislature to considering borrowing $252 million to finish rebuilding Interstate 94, which connects Milwaukee with Chicago and runs near where the massive display panel factory is expected to be built.

The Legislature also could waive a wide array of environmental regulations to speed up the process.