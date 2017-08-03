Hormel introduces new non-perishable food focused on helping can - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Hormel introduces new non-perishable food focused on helping cancer patients

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

Hormel broaden its consumer base with new non-perishables geared towards cancer patients.

The microwavable meals called Vital Cuisine cater to those receiving chemotherapy treatments and are sensitive to certain tastes.

The idea is to deliver nutritious food in a convenient way if a patient does not feel like cooking or leaving the house.

The patient-geared food joins the company's Thick and Easy Foods, which are pureed for the elderly and those who have trouble swallowing.

Vital Cuisine can be bought through hospitals, nursing homes and online.

