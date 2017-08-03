Walker to lead trade mission to Japan, South Korea

South Korea's ambassador to the United States was in Madison Wednesday for the announcement of an upcoming trade mission to his country.

Governor Scott Walker said he'll lead the trip to South Korea and Japan in September.

Ambassador Ahn Ho-Young pointed out Wisconsin and South Korea have already been building trade relations since the foreign trade agreement between the U.S. and South Korea began five years ago.

"Your exports to Korea increased by forty percent and Korean exports to Wisconsin increased by thirty percent. So it is win-win between Korea and the state of Wisconsin," said Ho-Young.

The trade mission will run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 16.

It will include a stop at the Midwest U.S.-Japan conference in Tokyo.