4-year-old pulled unconscious from Prairie du Chien pool

A 4-year-old boy is airlifted to a La Crosse hospital after he was found at the bottom of a pool in Prairie du Chien Wednesday.

Prairie du Chien City Administrator Art Osten, Jr. said that the boy was unconscious when he was rescued from the bottom of the Charles Wacouta

Aquatic Pool. First aid and CPR was given to the boy.

He was eventually airlifted to La Crosse for treatment.

According to a Facebook post, the pool is closed until further notice.

There were school district counselors and clergy at city hall Thursday for pool employees, their families, and the public according to the post.

The identity of the child, or his current condition, has not been made public.