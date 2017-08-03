2 victims of blast at Minneapolis school well-known workers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 victims of blast at Minneapolis school well-known workers

Ruth Berg Ruth Berg
John Carlson John Carlson
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

The two people killed in an explosion at a Minneapolis school were both longtime and well-known employees.

Ruth Berg was a receptionist at Minnehaha Academy, and had worked at the private Christian school for 17 years. Her fiance says they were planning to get married in September, and had received their wedding invitations a day before Wednesday's fatal explosion.

The other employee killed, 81-year-old John Carlson, worked at the school for 14 years. He graduated from the academy in 1953, and also sent his children there.

A school spokeswoman says Carlson was a custodian and "like a grandfather figure" to students. He also known for was handing out ice cream treats to students and staff.

