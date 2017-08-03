Defense asks for separate trials in Wisconsin assault case

Prosecutors say a trial for a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student accused of sexual assault, stalking and kidnapping should include all of his accusers, but the defense says there should be separate trials.

The Capital Times reports that defense attorneys for 22-year-old Alec Cook filed a motion June 30 that says trying all charges against Cook in one case would result in "astounding prejudice" against their client.

Cook is charged with more than 20 crimes, including misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony sexual assault, for incidents between September 2014 and October 2016.

Prosecutors say the only way the jury will understand all the information is to try the charges involving the more than 10 accusers at once. They say trying the charges separately would waste judicial resources.

Information from: The Capital Times, http://www.madison.com/tct

