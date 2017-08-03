Onalaska seeks repeat in 2017

The scheme is in place for Onalaska to light up the scoreboard again this season.

But if the Hilltoppers are going to match or come close to the record-shattering season they had last year they'll need some new faces to step up.

Onalaska returns just one offensive starter from a team that averaged 41 points a game last season.

But the defending MVC champs return a lot of seniors who are anxious to make their mark.

The culture has changed in Onalaska and the Hilltoppers are anxious to show they're not a one-hit wonder.

"I'm super pumped. All the guys in our grade, we've kind of been in the shadows a little bit behind the class in front of us. They were a very good class. But we're excited to show what we've worked for and what we can do," said quarterback Noah Skifton.

"We need to step up and play our game. Our class has kind of been off in the distance but now it's time for us to step up," said senior lineman Austin Hayes.

"They've worked really hard to get where they are right now. They've kind of lived in that previous group's shadows for a long time in a lot of different sports and I think they're ready to take that step and be in the spotlight and put their own stamp on what this program is," said head coach Tom Yashinsky.

Onalaska scored a whopping 64 touchdowns last season, 49 of those were passing.

The Hilltoppers open the season at River Valley.