Money conflicts indicate underlying marriage problems

Money can be a sensitive topic and a source of conflict in marriages.

Marriage counselors suggest that money should be discussed early in relationships. They say it is important to know whether your partner is a saver or a spender and to figure out how that impacts the relationship.

One local licensed marriage and family therapist said money problems in marriage can indicated a lack of understanding and communication.

"What's really the problem that's underneath that? So, if you're not talking about money, what other types of things are you not talking about?," said Jerry Nelson, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with Coulee Region Counseling and Consulting. "Do we need to talk about talking?"

Nelson said solving money disagreements can be as simple as sitting down and making a budget together. He also recommends Dave Ramsey programs for couples seeking more extensive resources.

