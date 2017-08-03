Gundersen Hotel and Suites now accepting reservations

After two years of planning and working through construction, the Gundersen Hotel and Suites is less than two weeks from opening to the public.

Premier Hotel Properties currently owns and operates the Holiday Inn Express in Onalaska. The group wanted to expand into La Crosse when they decided to partner with Gundersen Health Care System. The hotel is not owned or run by Gundersen Health Care System. Instead, Premier Hotel Properties simply bought licensing to use the Gundersen name.

Gundersen Hotel and Suites features 4 floors with 67 guest rooms. Guests can enjoy an indoor pool, spacious workout room, and Riverside Room complete with balcony views of the bluffs. The hotel features modern decor and is filled with art depicted La Crosse scenes. The new hotel partners with Caribou Coffee, Pepsi, and Fayze's Restaurant in La Crosse to offer guests those products as well.

The hotel is open to any member of the public, but it offers special convenience for those visiting the hospital.

"We are an independently run property, but the hospital has now an extension for people who need overnight housing right in their backyard," said Rick Day, Marketing and Information Technology with Premier Hotel Properties. "It extends a level of service for when people are coming in or out of town, when family or loved ones are coming to visit friends or family who might be admitted to the hospital or if there's any business-related travel."

Gundersen Hotel and Suites has an underground tunnel connected to Gundersen Health System. The hotel will offer cart escorts back and forth for individuals who might need the assistance.

The hotel pricing starts at $129 per night. Day said that like any hotel, the staff will work to accommodate individuals and groups in special situations on a case-by-case basis.