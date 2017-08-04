Man still in critical condition after Minnesota school blast

One man who was injured in a deadly explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school remains in critical condition.

The family of Bryan Duffey released a statement Thursday saying they've seen him make progress since Wednesday's blast at Minnehaha Academy. The statement also says Duffey will need more surgery.

The private Christian school says Duffey is a facilities team member.

School receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson died in the building collapse. Two other adults remained hospitalized Thursday in satisfactory condition.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived at the scene Thursday. NTSB member Christopher Hart says investigators are looking into whether the explosion occurred while a gas meter was being moved.

