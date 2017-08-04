Service for school explosion victim set

The private Minneapolis academy where an explosion and partial building collapse killed two people and injured nine others is planning a memorial service for the school custodian who died in the blast.

Minnehaha Academy said on its Facebook page that the school will hold a service Sunday at 6 p.m. for John Carlson in the lower and middle school chapel. The school says Carlson's family will receive visitors before the service beginning at 4 p.m.

The 82-year-old Carlson and 47-year-old school receptionist Ruth Berg were killed when an explosion rocked the academy's upper school on Wednesday. Fire officials say their bodies were found on the south side of the collapsed portion of the building.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is on scene to determine what caused the natural gas explosion. The NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines.

8 a.m.

Administrators at a private Minneapolis school where an explosion and partial building collapse killed two people say the start of classes for some students will be delayed about two weeks.

In a memo to parents, Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris says the start date for the damaged upper school will be postponed from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5. The academy's upper school houses the high school. The lower and middle school campus is about a mile and a-half away. It was not damaged in Wednesday's blast.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Minneapolis Thursday to begin the painstaking task of determining what caused the natural gas explosion, which killed two school workers.

Harris says administrators are working to find a facility to house classes for the upper school.

The Christian academy has a combined enrollment of about 825 students.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.