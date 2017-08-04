Trump nominates new 7th Circuit judge, Wisconsin attorney - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trump nominates new 7th Circuit judge, Wisconsin attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) -- -

President Donald Trump has nominated a Milwaukee attorney to fill a federal appellate court vacancy and a central Wisconsin prosecutor to serve as a U.S. attorney.

Trump's administration announced Friday that he had picked Michael Brennan to fill a vacancy on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Brennan currently works for law firm Gass Weber Mullins LLC. He served for nine years as a Milwaukee judge.

Trump also chose Waushara County District Attorney Scott C. Blader to serve as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Blader has worked as district attorney in Waushara County since 2007.

He would replace John Vaudreuil, who resigned in March after Attorney General Jeff Session demanded the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys.

Both nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

