Potential football coaches step up at Lombardi school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - -

The football season at a Green Bay middle school named for legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi won't be canceled after all because of a lack of coaches.

After Lombardi Middle School received publicity because it couldn't land a football coach, despite its namesake, the offers began to flow in. Green Bay School District athletic director Tim Flood tells WLUK-TV about 15 people have now expressed interest in coaching football at the school, a position that pays about $2,150.

Flood says they're looking to hire four coaches for the seven-week season. The district says interviews will be done next week with the season beginning in about four weeks.

