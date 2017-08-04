Winona Police asking for help with identifying man - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Winona Police asking for help with identifying man

Posted:
Winona, MN (WXOW) - -

Winona Police are looking for help identifying a man.

The department released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk.

The man they are hoping to identify is in the black t-shirt.

The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16.

However, police are not sharing why they want to know who he is.

If you think you recognize him, please give Winona Police a call at 507-457-6302. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.