Winona Police asking for help with identifying man

Winona Police are looking for help identifying a man.
The department released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk.
The man they are hoping to identify is in the black t-shirt.
The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16.
However, police are not sharing why they want to know who he is.
If you think you recognize him, please give Winona Police a call at 507-457-6302.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.