Solar Eclipse has some Wisconsinites planning a trip out of town

A total solar eclipse later this month is a once-in-a-century event; the last time this many Americans could see one was back in 1918.

People watching the eclipse from Wisconsin will only get to see a partial eclipse since our state is not in the path of totality, the part where the moon completely covers the sun, so many people heading out of town to see this once in a lifetime event.

Eclipse viewers like Dan Moore plan to head south so they fall in the path of the total eclipse.

"The plan is to hike about seven miles down a trail from where I hope to park if its not too crowded, and that should give me the sort of angle I want to photograph the eclipse," says Moore.

The eclipse is slated to begin around 1:15 pm on August 21. Experts do warn that come eclipse day those wanting to view the eclipse should either invest in a special pair of sunglasses for viewing, or create a shadow box to avoid injuring your eyes from looking directly at the sun.

If you can't make the trip, most of the United States can still see a partial eclipse.

Here's a link to a simulator to give you an idea of what the eclipse will look like where you're at. It's from the University of California-Berkeley and Google

Eclipse Simulator

Here is more information about the states that will see a total solar eclipse and where to best view it: NASA Total Solar Eclipse