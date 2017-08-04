Markussen represents La Crosse businesses at Foxconn hearing

On Thursday, members of the public had the chance to weigh in on a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn.

READ: Tax breaks for Foxconn plant considered in Wisconsin

Along with members of the public, the Assembly Board of Jobs invited speakers to add perspective to the issue. One of the invited speakers was the Executive Director of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Markussen.

Markussen said the atmosphere at the public hearing was positive with many speakers sharing pro Foxconn testimonies. She believes Foxconn will provide the job opportunities Wisconsin needs to be more competitive with surrounding states.

"Our area is known to lose talent particularly to Minneapolis. Well, this provides us the opportunity to keep them in Wisconsin, and that's good for Wisconsin," Markussen said. "My message yesterday was, 'What's good for Wisconsin is good for La Crosse.'"

Even though Foxconn will likely be built in the eastern side of Wisconsin, Markussen said it will generate revenue in the Coulee Region.

"Foxconn will have a ripple effect for our area," she said. "We do have some of our headquartered companies, obviously, with locations down on that side of the state. They fully believe that they will see the direct impact from Foxconn which of course ripples to our area because of those headquarters."

Markussen surveyed area businesses before going to the hearing. 109 business responded with 68-percent moderately or strongly in favor of the incentive package. Those businesses believe that without the package, Wisconsin could lose Foxconn and the revenue and jobs it would bring.