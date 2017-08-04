Soules trial set for January - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Soules trial set for January

Posted: Updated:
BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

A trial date has been set for former reality television star Chris Soules.

A jury trial will begin January 18, 2018. It's expected to last four to five days.

A pretrial conference is set for November 16, 2017, with a final pretrial conference on January 4, 2018.

The 35-year-old former "Bachelor" star and Arlington resident is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor during an accident in April, and then allegedly leaving the scene. Police say 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora died after being hit in a crash along Slater Avenue that night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.