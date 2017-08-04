Blugolds will measure success in different ways this season

Aquinas is back and ready to compete this fall.

The Blugolds football program has a long history of success but had their pride wounded a bit last season when they were forced to forfeit a game due to injuries and low numbers.

But head coach Tom Lee will have close to 40 players in the entire program this fall.

There's just five seniors but the junior and sophomore classes will forge the backbone to this year's team.

A successful season won't necessarily be defined by their record.

"We don't talk about wins and losses. We just talk about maximizing what we've got. Our message to the boys is there are no secrets. It's show up everyday. You don't get outworked by anybody. You have a purpose and you love the guy next to you. That's our message that we've always preached around here," said Lee.

"We have close to everyone returning from our line. I think that's going to help a lot. We have lots of experience now. When they were younger they got thrown in pretty quickly. But now I think that should pay off pretty well," said senior Conley Malone.

Aquinas will open the season Saturday, August 19 at home against Prairie du Chien.