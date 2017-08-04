International Owl Center holds open house

The International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota continues its efforts to protect and grow the wild owl population.

On Friday, they celebrated International Owl Awareness Day by having a free open house. The day included some owl-themed refreshments and three presentations throughout the afternoon educating kids and adults on different owl species and sounds while also discussing how owls and humans relate to each other.

Executive Director Karla Bloem says the International Owl Center is a place unlike any other in the country.

"We have the luxury of being able to go really in depth about owls so we can do those programs where we're talking about the cultural aspects, the identification, how humans impact owls, we can go so much more in depth and then go on and talk about what's going on elsewhere in the world that other facilities don't have the luxury of doing because they're talking about so many other species," said Bloem.

The current owl center is only a temporary home and with enough fundraising and donations, they plan to build a new facility, first of its kind.

"We'll have walk-through aviaries where you're actually walking through the side of the aviary where the owl is free living with nothing between you and the bird. Nobody in the United States has ever done this," says Bloem.

To learn more about the International Owl Center and to see plans for their new facility, visit their website at www.internationalowlcenter.org