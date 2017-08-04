Festival Foods to buy 3 Gordy's Market locations

Festival Foods announced last week that they will be purchasing three Gordy's Markets.
Festival signed a definitive agreement to acquire two Gordy's Markets in Eau Claire and one in Tomah. The acquisition is expected to close in September. All three locations will be operated under the Festival Foods banner once the acquisition is complete.
Festival Foods currently operates 28 locations throughout Wisconsin.
