2017 Applefest Appleweisen released

It is National Beer Day, and Pearl Street Brewery released this year's Applefest Appleweisen.

Every year, Pearl Street Brewery creates a special apple beer in honor of the La Crescent Applefest.

"We are inseparably part of this community, and that includes all of these great festivals," said Joe Katchever, Founder and Brewmaster at Pearl Street Brewery.

The Appleweisen is part beer and part Minnesota apple juice. Katchever said every year, the beer is made from apples grown in local orchards.

"The only thing that changes about it from year to year is the source of the apples," Katchever said. "So, there's a bunch of different apple orchards over in La Crescent, and we've used apples from several different orchards this year. They're all honeycrisp apples."

Applefest Appleweisen will be available through September. Then, Pearl Street Brewery will release their Lederhosen Lager in time for Oktoberfest.