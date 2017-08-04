Coulee Council rezoning delayed

Controversial rezoning of space for a new Coulee Council for Addictions facility will likely be delayed due to an error in publication.

The plan to rezone the 900 block of Ferry Street was approved by the J & A committee Monday night despite opposition from neighbors, but public notice of a hearing was given short of the required week. The city clerk says it will still go before the common council Thursday August 10, but will very likely be referred for 30 days.

