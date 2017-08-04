Vienna Boys Choir to perform in La Crosse

A world renowned choir is making a stop in La Crosse this fall.

The Vienna Boys Choir is a group of 23-26 young singers age 10-14 dating back to the 15th century. The choir tours around the world performing about 300 concerts per year to nearly 500,000 audience members.

"It's a very distinguished group with a long history. Some of their past members include Joseph Haydn," said Brian Luckner, Director of Music for the Cathedral of St Joseph The Workman.

They will be making their only stop in Wisconsin or Minnesota on Monday, November 20th 7pm at the Cathedral of St Joseph The Workman in La Crosse.

"This is going to be an all sacred music concert," said Luckner. "We don't have the details of the repertoire yet, that won't be finalized until just a few weeks before the performance."

Tickets are limited to 800 people. Seats in the front quadrant are $40, the rest are $30. You can purchase tickets at Viterbo's Box Office.