La Crosse Meets Ralph's World

Parents and kids were treated to a free concert on Saturday, featuring a children's music superstar. Musical act Ralph's World performed at the La Crosse Main Library as part of the PBS Kids Get up and Go annual celebration.

The free event is aimed at getting kids to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Local community groups help provide arts, crafts and other hands-on activities. PBS show stars Daniel Tiger and Nature Cat also made time for photo opportunities for all attendees.

Grammy nominated artist Ralph World provided music for singing along and dancing and plenty of audience participation. Musician Ralph Covert, creator and artist behind Ralph's World, said the thrill comes what the audience brings to the show.

"The kid's energy is fantastic. There's nothing like the sheer joy that they bring to the music. I love the creative challenge of it too," he said.