'Big Latch On' part of World Breastfeeding Week

Dozens of mothers and their children gathered at Myrick Park on Saturday morning for this year's 'Big Latch On.'

The 'Big Latch On' is a worldwide event to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. This is the third year La Crosse has participated in the synchronized breastfeeding event. The goal is to bring moms together, build support, and reinforce that breastfeeding is part of motherhood.

"It's just a healthy normal thing to do, to feed your baby however you would like to, and if you choose to breastfeed, you should be able to wherever you want to,"said Abbie Loos, organizer of the 'Big Latch On' in La Crosse. "Babies get hungry in the store. They get hungry at home. No matter where they get hungry, moms should be able to feed their baby."

Loos said breastfeeding creates a bond between a mother and her child. Benefits include a reduced likelihood of cancer in mothers and an easier digestion for babies.