Community fills bus with school supplies

The West Salem Lions Club invited community members to 'Stuff the Bus' full of school supplies on Saturday morning.

The supplies donated will be given to the West Salem School District along with Christ St. Jon's, Coulee Christian, and Barre Patch. The bus was parked at Hansen IGA where the Lions Club also ran a brat and pork chop sale. The money raised will go toward school supplies as well. Organizers said the fundraiser meets an important need in the community.

"To have a student do well in school, they need the proper tools," said Rita Thompson, co-chair of the 'Stuff the Bus' event. "Like with any job, you need the proper tools, and by having these nice school supplies to start out the year with, it makes them really want to go to school and learn."

This year the West Salem Lions Club partnered with the Barre Co-ed Lions Club.

If you were not able to make it to the event and would still like to donate school supplies or cash, contact the West Salem Lions Club or bring donations to Nick's Bar in Barre Mills and Union State Bank.