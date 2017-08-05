American Queen docks in La Crosse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

American Queen docks in La Crosse

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The largest steamboat ever built docked in La Crosse's Riverside Park for a few hours on Saturday afternoon.

The American Queen brings passengers up and down the Mississippi River. The steamboat brings a piece of the Victorian Era while offering passengers modern amenities.

The American Queen will return to Riverside Park on August 11 and August 16.

