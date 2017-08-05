American Queen makes last stop of the year in La Crosse

The largest steamboat ever built docked in La Crosse's Riverside Park for a few hours on Saturday afternoon.
The American Queen brings passengers up and down the Mississippi River. The steamboat brings a piece of the Victorian Era while offering passengers modern amenities.
The American Queen will not return to La Crosse until next year.
