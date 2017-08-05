La Crosse veterinarian's retirement party celebrates a fulfilling career

A familiar face around the La Crosse area enjoyed their retirement party today.

Tom Thompson, of Thompson Animal Medical Center, touched many lives throughout their career.

Tom spent a chunk of his younger years moving from city to city, but once he laid eyes La Crosse he knew it was home.

"We looked at Michigan, we looked at Wisconsin, and so we drove down God's Country Hill, just outside of Tomah, and looked at each other and said 'La Crosse is our home,' and we hadn't even seen it."

Tom elaborates on his love of La Crosse, "We've got the best medical, we've got the best school, we've got the best people, and the best beauty."

Whether it is his profession as a Veterinarian, working with the Children's Miracle Network, or one of their countless other involvements, Tom has many mediums in which they connect with the community.

Tom gives a lot of credit to his four children, whom he claims helped shape him into the person he is today.

"Our four children really are our legacy when I think about, and they molded us to who we are as adults. That's what our adult life has looked like, and will continue to look like."

Now that Tom is retired, he looks forward to spending quality time with their three dogs and three cats.

