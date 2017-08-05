Coulee Council on Addictions collaborates with the Loggers to raise funds

The Coulee Council on Addictions fourth annual Home Run event took place on July 5.

Organized in collaboration with the Coulee Council on Addictions and the La Crosse Loggers to fight the stigma associated with addictions, The Home Run is not your everyday 5k.

"It's based on the whole baseball theme, we do 9 innings with an extra inning to make it a 10k, and then we end the day with little leaguers who will be running the bases with the Loggers later on." Describes Cheryl Hancock, Executive Director of the Coulee Council on Addictions.

Despite the fun loving environment, the race has a beneficial purpose as well.

"All of the proceeds stay here locally in La Crosse and provide support for the programming that we do at Coulee Council, our recovery services, our prevention and education and our advocacy and collaboration efforts." Said Hancock.

The services made possible by this event offer vital help to many people in the community.

"Everyone knows someone who has been touched by addictions in one way or another, and it's a good organization to be involved with." Dan Stacey, event sponsor.

Stacey continues, "When that need is not met it creates a negative impact on the community as a whole. I think they do a lot of things for individuals but more importantly for our community"

Community members see The Home Run as a chance to help the Coulee Council on Addiction's mission.

Home Runner, Terry Erickson describes their reasons for participating, "A lot of people I know have been impacted, so in some little way by participating in this event today hopefully i am helping the cause."

In the end, the Home Run leaves everyone in the winner's circle.

"By getting out here in the morning and competing, no matter if you walk, you run, you're involved and you hit a home run." Said Erickson.

Event organizers say planning for the Home Run event takes year-round involvement. To learn more about how to get involved, contact the Coulee Council on Addictions at (608)-784-4177.

MORE: Contact the Coulee Council on Addictions