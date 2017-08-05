La Crosse County Am Day one

Day one of the La Crosse County Am finished up at Cedar Creek. This tournament features 95 players in five different flights including some of our own here at News 19.This year's field being called the deepest field in tournament history.
Tyler church in the lead today shooting a 70. Church is followed by Drew Schroeder and Joe Weber both with a 71.
This tournament continues through tomorrow.
