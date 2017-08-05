Westby Football Rebuilding

Westby is coming into this season as a young squad in the coulee conference. They lost many of their key senior starters.

Many of the underclassmen are fighting for their starting position during these pre-season weeks.

Head Coach Andy Hulst said the Coulee Conference is pretty wide open. He expects G-E-T and Arcadia to be one of the top teams again this year, but he knows his team can be competitive and is excited to open up conference against their biggest rival.

"We've got four non-conference games, and we start with Viroqua at their place, so we will go beginning of conference there and see how it goes," Hulst said. "That's a rivalry game that's going to be tough, but you know I sound so cliche but it's one day at a time, one week at a time, and we want to go 1-0 every week."

"We have to go out there and play hard because we know all of our opponents are going to be playing hard," Westby Running Back Ryan Daines said. "We have to go out there and match that and go beyond their intensity and play really hard."