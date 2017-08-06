Investigators seek suspects in Minnesota mosque bombing

Investigators are seeking suspects after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at a suburban Minneapolis mosque.

No one was injured in the Saturday morning blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Police say there were no injuries, but the explosion damaged the imam's office.

Richard Thornton is the special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Division. He says investigators have recovered components of the device to figure how it was put together. And investigators will try to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

The mosque primarily serves people from the area's large Somali community.

