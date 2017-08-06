Minnesota researchers study the state's sex buyers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota researchers study the state's sex buyers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

Researchers in Minnesota have discovered that most sex buyers in the state are married, white men with disposable income.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that University of Minnesota researchers interviewed more than 150 law enforcement officers, prosecutors and social service employees for the study.

The study found that the men tend to be between 30 and 50 years old. They also tend to travel between 30 and 60 miles in order to remain anonymous. Most men purchase sex during the work day through the internet.

Researchers say law enforcement has likely identified less than 1 percent of people who've purchased sex in the state.

Drew Evans is superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He says law enforcement hope to disrupt trafficking rings.

