Wisconsin DNR marks August as National Shooting Sports Month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it's joining a national foundation in celebrating August as National Shooting Sports Month.

The agency says the month is meant to promote shooting sports and its dedication to safety and skill-building. DNR Hunting and Shooting Sports Coordinator Keith Warnke says the month-long celebration offers a chance to promote the state's growing number of private shooting ranges.

This is the National Shooting Sports Foundation's inaugural celebration of National Shooting Sports Month.

