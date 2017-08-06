State: 13 people injured in Jefferson County crashes

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 13 people have been injured in three crashes in Jefferson County.

The agency says the crashes occurred Saturday. A driver lost control of a vehicle on I-94, collided with a guard rail and came to a rest unharmed.

Officials say a secondary crash occurred as a result involving four vehicles and six injuries that weren't life threatening. Officials say the backup caused another crash involving five cars and seven non-life threatening injuries.

