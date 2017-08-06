Hixon Forest Epic races on despite storm damage

Hundreds of bikers with all skills and experience levels raced on the Upper Hixon Forest Trails on Sunday for the Annual Hixon Forest Epic.

The races is the number eight in a twenty-six race line-up for the Wisconsin Off Road Series. This year's race is a little different than before after recent storm damage impacted the trails. Organizers said the community came together to create a new course with less incline but more opportunity to showcase technical skills.

"To be able to show off what La Crosse has and invite them is super important to all of us and a huge reward to the city," said Robbie Young, Race Director for the Hixon Forest Epic.

Young said the Hixon Forest Epic is the only race in the series that takes place in the southwestern part of the state. He believes the Driftless Region offers a unique course and unmatched scenery that can not be found anywhere else.