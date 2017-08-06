Vernon County motorcycle crash leaves teen with serious injuries - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Vernon County motorcycle crash leaves teen with serious injuries

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Town of Franklin (WXOW) -

A Vernon County man suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a pick-up truck and became pinned under the wreckage on Saturday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department, 17-year-old Josiah Petersheim, of rural Soldier's Grove, was driving northbound on Highway 27 near the intersection of State Highway 82. A southbound truck, driven by 69-year-old Gordon Peterson, of De Soto, turned left into a private driveway. Authorities say Petersheim struck the passenger side of the pick-up truck and came to a rest under the truck.

He suffered serious injuries and was extricated by the Viroqua Fire Department and flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Petersheim was wearing a helmet and protective upper clothing.

Peterson was uninjured in the crash.  As of Sunday, Petersheim remains in stable condition.

