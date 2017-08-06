Iowa police cracking down on distracted driving with help from new texting law

Police officers in Dubuque are unveiling plans to help crack down on those texting while driving.

The department says it plans to use plainclothes officers in unmarked cars to spot drivers violating Iowa's new texting-while-driving ban. The police is set to be put into place this fall.

The law, which took effect July 1, allows police to pull over drivers because they're suspected of texting. Previously, texting citations could only be made in addition to a different reason for making a traffic stop.