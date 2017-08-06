Joe Weber is the La Crosse County Am Champion

The La Crosse County Am wrapped up today at Drugans Castle Mound Country Club. It was quite the battle between Joe Weber and Tyler Church.

Weber led Church by three strokes going into hole 12, but Church goes on to make birdie and is two strokes back from the lead.

Church has a nice approach shot on 16, and he makes the putt for another birdie. However, Weber birdies this hole too, and the lead stays the same.

On hole 17, Weber sinks a long putt for birdie to put him at six under par. Weber goes on to win the County Am for the second year in a row.

Weber was emotional when asked about his wife and daughter waiting for him at the green.