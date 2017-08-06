Holmen Football Brings Veteran Experience

Holmen football was part of a three-way tie for second in the MVC last season with a 5 and 2 record. This year, the team is loaded with veteran leadership, which the group believes will take them even farther. Holmen is returning 12 starters and is represented by twenty five seniors.

The real key to this group is the family aspect the team feels with each other.

Holmen is also adding a new defense this upcoming season which is expected to fit well with the athletic and fast group.

The transition is expected to be easy with the Holmen leadership. After all, Head Coach Travis Kowalski believes everything starts and ends with the seniors.

"Seniors win you a game," Kowalski said. "Seniors lead you in the season. Seniors will take you where you got to go. Seniors are really important to your team. We got a good group of guys out here this year. We got a lot of guys that are working hard and we are expecting a lot out of them."

