Summer salads fresh from the farmer's market

Tina Gilbertson, Regional Program Manager, Wisconsin Dairy Council Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, joined Daybreak to make summer salads with fresh farmer's market food and Wisconsin cheese.

Agriculture contributes over 354,000 jobs to Wisconsin's economy- 10% of total employment. Foods purchased at a Farmer's Market are the freshest and most flavorful that you can find- usually picked within 24 hours.

Cheese Curd Caprese Salad

There is nothing more Wisconsin than a cheese curd! A cheese curd is young cheddar. Instead of growing up into an aged block of cheese, curds are separated from the whey during the cheesemaking process, resulting into a solid curd of cheese with delicious milky flavor.

Do you know why a curd squeaks? When the elastic protein strands rub against the enamel of your teeth it creates that "squeaky sound" that is a sign of freshness. Curds can be white or yellow and come in a variety of flavors. This Wisconsin inspired Caprese Salad is a quick and easy recipe that pairs flavorful Wisconsin cheese curds with juicy ripe heirloom tomatoes and peppery arugula found at any local Farmer's Market. Blending the Italian herb seasoning blend with the cheese curds adds another dimension to the curd's flavor.

Watermelon, Tomato and Burrata Salad

Cooking doesn't get any easier than this salad recipe. The ingredients, color and favor of this salad turns a simple meal into a special one. The juiciness of the watermelon, the crunch of the cucumber and the rich, milky fresh flavor of the Burrata come together to create a salad you and your family will want to make often. Burrata literally translates into "buttered" in Italian. This fresh cheese may look like a fresh mozzarella ball, but if you split it open you will discover a rich, soft filling of fresh mozzarella pieces soaked in heavy cream. Although burrata is made from mozzarella, burrata is NOT mozzarella, but its own special type of cheese. This richly sweet, milky flavored cheese has a soft and silky texture and is made-to-order into 8-ounce balls and packaged in water for extended shelf life. It pairs well with tomatoes, roasted peppers, herbs, grapes, and melons making it the perfect cheese to use with many of your "Farmer's Market finds."

