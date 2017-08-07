Newberger wants to take on Klobuchar - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Newberger wants to take on Klobuchar

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

State Rep. Jim Newberger is the first Republican to formally announce plans to take on Minnesota's popular U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar.

Should Newberger win his party's endorsement at next year's state convention, the task of beating Klobuchar is a tall one. The Democratic senator beat her last two Republican opponents by double digits. And, she's already raised nearly $6 million for her next campaign.

Newberger, a three-term House member from Becker, says he's up for the challenge. Newberger says he's a relentless work. In his campaign announcement, Newberger says his goals include repealing the Affordable Care Act, reforming the country's refugee program, simplifying the tax code and lowering the national debt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.