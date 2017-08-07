Boy held in fatal shooting at Minnesota mobile home park - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Boy held in fatal shooting at Minnesota mobile home park

Posted: Updated:
PINE CITY, Minn. (AP) - -

Authorities have a boy in jail in a fatal shooting at a mobile home park in eastern Minnesota.

Pine County dispatchers received a call about shots fired at the Pine Terrace Trailer Park late Friday afternoon. The caller reported a man on the ground bleeding. When deputies and emergency management services arrived they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses identified a juvenile suspect who was taken into custody in neighboring Kanabec County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to help investigate the crime scene.

The name of the victim was not released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.