Jackson County man arrested for 6th OWI

Black River Falls, WI (WXOW) - -

A Merrillan man is arrested Friday night on his 6th OWI charge.

In a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a vehicle driving erratically on the grass portion of the Ho-Chunk Pow Wow Grounds in the Town of Brockway at 11:14 p.m. 

When stopped, the driver, Dario M. Aleman, 49, admitted to drinking. He also failed field sobriety tests.

Aleman was taken into custody on the felony charge and jailed at the Jackson County Jail. 

