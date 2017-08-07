Expensive Bikes Stolen over Weekend

One man was arrested after being charged with stealing bikes valued at $14,400. According to La Crosse police reports, Joseph Franzoi faces charges of theft and bail jumping.

The bikes were reported stolen by a Colorado man in town for the Epic bike race over the weekend. Two bikes were taken off of his vehicle after a cable had been cut while it was parked overnight at the Fairfield Inn at 434 S. Third Street. One bike was valued at $10,000, the other at $4,400.

On Sunday afternoon La Crosse County Sheriff's found Franzoi in possession of one of the bikes along the area known as "tent city". Franzoi denied involvement in stealing the bike and said another man may have thrown the more expensive bike into the river.