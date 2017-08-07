Deluge In The Dark: Hokah suffers major storm damage in 2007

From August 2007:

The city of Hokah in Houston County suffered extensive storm damage.



Many roads were littered with debris, and mudslides made it a challenge for drivers to navigate their way around.



Many homes have been flooded by high waters. And homes above flood plains have suffered extensive damage from mudslides and powerful rains.



Denise Schaefer and her husband awoke this morning at four o-clock when their garage collided into their bedroom. Thankfully, they were not hurt.

The damage didn't end there.

The powerful rains pushed their camper on top of their truck and a relative's truck.



Denise says the damage has left her in disbelief. "You know we know it was raining when we went to bed last night, but we didn't expect anything at all. We have never seen anything like this before and you know we've had water run off but we've never had anything like this at all."

The Schaefers are also without electricity and their phone lines are down.



They will be staying with relatives nearby until the power is turned back on.