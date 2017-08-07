Boy Scouts spearhead Family Fun Zone during Oktoberfest

The Gateway Area Council Boy Scouts of America will lead the family fun zone at the 2017 Maple Leaf parade, marking the first time the group will be in charge of the zone's activities.

More than 50 adult volunteers along with local boy scouts will take part in the event, offering bounce houses, face painting and scout skills to families and children of all ages.

Historically, the area is one where no drinking or smoking is allowed and focuses on the family aspects of Oktoberfest.

"Scouting is a family program," Sean Henneman of the Gateway Area Council, said. "If you go to any cub scout event, you'll see the whole family there. So we're going to provide those family activities that we do in scouting and we're going to open them up to the entire community."

The family fun zone is located near Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue in La Crosse. The scouts will offer a range of activities both before and after the parade.