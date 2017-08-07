Bus companies seeking drivers for upcoming school year

Teachers, students, and their families are busy preparing for the school year, but they're not the only ones.

Local bus companies, Ready Bus Lines in La Crescent and GO Riteway in La Crosse are gearing up for the year ahead of them.

"August is really crunch time. We're trying to get all the schools registered and the routes all built and ready for this coming school year," said Michael Wohlfert, Operations Manager at GO Riteway in La Crosse.

Dan Krueger, School Bus Manager at Ready Bus Lines in La Crescent said they're still in need of driver's to cover their routes in La Crescent and Onalaska for the upcoming school year.

"It takes a lot of qualifications to become a Class B CDL holder with two endorsements that go along with that. You're driving a forty foot vehicle with forty children to your back and you have to concentrate on driving and all the traffic laws," said Krueger.

While the application does include various criteria, they stressed just how rewarding the position is.

"You get to drive a couple hours in the morning, a couple hours in the afternoon, you only have to work one hundred and eighty days out of the year. You get the summers off and you get to be around children," added Wohlfert.

Right now, it's about focusing on all the preparations that go into ensuring those children are safe like solidifying routes and training drivers.

"It's also the big time where we bring in all of our drivers and do all of our training, safety training that's going on right non as well as mechanics training," expressed Wohlfert.

Also conducting a pre-trip inspection by verbally making sure there's no apparent rust spots or cracks on the wheels or springs; in addition to ensuring all the lights and reflectors are in tact.

Both companies are currently seeking more drivers, for more information on how to apply check out their websites.

